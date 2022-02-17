Capital Research Global Investors Acquires 551,886 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,495,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 551,886 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.09% of Everi worth $205,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Everi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Everi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Everi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Everi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.
Shares of EVRI stock opened at $23.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 2.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.24. Everi Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $26.61.
Everi Profile
Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.
