OneSoft Solutions (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.43

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.43 and traded as low as $0.38. OneSoft Solutions shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.42.
OneSoft Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OSSIF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OneSoft Solutions (OSSIF)
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
- 3 Medical Device Companies for the Long-Term Investor
- Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) Could Be The Comeback Story Of The Year
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
Receive News & Ratings for OneSoft Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSoft Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.