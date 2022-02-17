Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE GNRC opened at $316.44 on Thursday. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $251.74 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31. The stock has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $390.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.89.

GNRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $466.82.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total value of $9,856,159.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Generac by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

