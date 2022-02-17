Short Interest in Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Drops By 31.9%

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 261,500 shares, a drop of 31.9% from the January 15th total of 384,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 871.7 days.
OTCMKTS:TELNF opened at $15.55 on Thursday. Telenor ASA has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.79 and its 200-day moving average is $16.42.
Telenor ASA Company Profile
