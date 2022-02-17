Analysts Set Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Price Target at $70.50

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.50.
PGNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet lowered Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.
In related news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $441,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $1,074,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,930 shares of company stock valued at $8,463,841 over the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $40.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32 and a beta of 1.72. Progyny has a 12-month low of $34.45 and a 12-month high of $68.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.26 and its 200 day moving average is $52.08.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
