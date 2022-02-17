Analysts Set Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Price Target at $70.50

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.50.

PGNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet lowered Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $441,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $1,074,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,930 shares of company stock valued at $8,463,841 over the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,787,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,101,000 after buying an additional 2,272,422 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Progyny by 407.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,323,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,151 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Progyny by 187.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,528,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,187,000 after purchasing an additional 996,896 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Progyny by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,920,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,534,000 after purchasing an additional 900,432 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in Progyny in the 4th quarter worth $40,901,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $40.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32 and a beta of 1.72. Progyny has a 12-month low of $34.45 and a 12-month high of $68.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.26 and its 200 day moving average is $52.08.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

