Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Purchased by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,280,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Aptiv were worth $190,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 6.1% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 174,062 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,966 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 19.2% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 34,517 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2,146.3% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 23,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.9% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 921,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,629 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 28.3% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total transaction of $938,513.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total value of $167,011.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,552. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APTV opened at $146.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $127.63 and a 1-year high of $180.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.48.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on APTV shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Cowen decreased their target price on Aptiv from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

