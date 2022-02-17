Capital World Investors Has $224.69 Million Holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,568,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 2.48% of Syneos Health worth $224,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the third quarter worth $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 71.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Syneos Health during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in Syneos Health during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH opened at $83.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.22. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Syneos Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.53 and a twelve month high of $104.18.

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 4,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $399,916.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 1,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $190,694.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,159 shares of company stock worth $694,768. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYNH. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.14.

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

