18,471 Shares in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Acquired by Capula Management Ltd

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,009,000 after purchasing an additional 661,259 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,977,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,824,000 after purchasing an additional 359,597 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,176,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,898,000 after purchasing an additional 362,680 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,814,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,635,000 after purchasing an additional 830,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,398,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,452,000 after purchasing an additional 285,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BE shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.93.

NYSE:BE opened at $19.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 3.66. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $37.01.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 294.75%. The business had revenue of $342.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Bloom Energy’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 2,776 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $63,792.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,524 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $240,473.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.