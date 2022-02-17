Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Sells 16,231 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 16,231 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $16,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.87.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total transaction of $580,692.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total transaction of $147,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACN stock opened at $333.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $368.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.12. The company has a market capitalization of $210.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $244.44 and a 1-year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.