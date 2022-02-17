Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 312,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,115 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $14,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 485.8% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 80.8% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at $46,000. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.25.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $50.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The firm has a market cap of $92.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.72.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.68%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

