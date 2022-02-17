Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Short Interest Up 61.9% in January

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,500 shares, a growth of 61.9% from the January 15th total of 67,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,085.0 days.

Shares of Evonik Industries stock opened at $32.58 on Thursday. Evonik Industries has a 12 month low of $29.66 and a 12 month high of $38.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.06.

Separately, UBS Group raised Evonik Industries from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Evonik Industries AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition and Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, Services, and Other Operations. The Nutrition and Care segment produces specialty chemicals, principally for use in consumer goods for daily needs, and in animal nutrition and healthcare products.

