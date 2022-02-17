Short Interest in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Increases By 62.6%

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 628,800 shares, an increase of 62.6% from the January 15th total of 386,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 534,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLS. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities raised their price target on Celestica from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Get Celestica alerts:

Celestica stock opened at $12.48 on Thursday. Celestica has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $13.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.25.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Celestica had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 1.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Celestica will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLS. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Celestica during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Celestica by 195.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Celestica by 16.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Celestica by 13.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Celestica during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. 61.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Celestica

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.