Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Cut to $815.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $829.00 to $815.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $970.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $875.00 to $865.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $890.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $856.65.

EQIX opened at $673.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $60.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.81, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43. Equinix has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $885.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $760.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $795.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 24.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 9,579 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.94, for a total transaction of $7,087,885.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 4,439 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.21, for a total transaction of $3,285,792.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,346 shares of company stock worth $14,312,786 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

