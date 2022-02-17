Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for TreeHouse Foods, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:THS)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) – Truist Financial reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for TreeHouse Foods in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. Truist Financial also issued estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $40.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.07. TreeHouse Foods has a fifty-two week low of $33.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 36.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,463,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,323 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,845,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,231,000 after purchasing an additional 210,102 shares during the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 35.1% during the third quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 5,156,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,910,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,437,000 after purchasing an additional 78,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $72,116,000.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

