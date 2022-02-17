Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) EVP Sells $186,186.57 in Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) EVP Grant Whitney sold 6,159 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $186,186.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Grant Whitney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 9th, Grant Whitney sold 10,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $292,800.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Grant Whitney sold 7,073 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $195,780.64.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Grant Whitney sold 2,927 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $81,985.27.

SNCY opened at $29.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.42 and a twelve month high of $44.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.09.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $172.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 485.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

