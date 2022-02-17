Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Stock Holdings Cut by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP reduced its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 30.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,081 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 56.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $42.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.44. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $49.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.69.

WPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

