Centiva Capital LP Invests $789,000 in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 67,950 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 23.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the third quarter worth $78,000. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the third quarter worth $122,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the third quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the third quarter worth $129,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FNB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.66.

Shares of FNB opened at $13.89 on Thursday. F.N.B. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. F.N.B. had a net margin of 30.30% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $302.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

