Flow Traders U.S. LLC Raises Stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 82.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,257 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,206,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PPA opened at $73.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.64. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $66.56 and a 12 month high of $77.54.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

