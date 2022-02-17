Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Acquired by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 264.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,065 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,662 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 174,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 207.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,665,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,761,000 after buying an additional 4,494,394 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,513,000. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 46.5% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 114,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after buying an additional 36,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 83,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $55.23 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.56 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.50.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.23%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CFG shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.62.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

