5,786 Shares in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Acquired by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,786 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WK. FMR LLC bought a new position in Workiva in the 1st quarter worth $2,535,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Workiva by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Workiva in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Workiva by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Workiva in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WK opened at $116.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Workiva Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.00 and a 12 month high of $173.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.32. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.38 and a beta of 1.41.

WK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Workiva from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.57.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $411,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Workiva

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

