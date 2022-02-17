9,104 Shares in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Acquired by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $728,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,013,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter valued at $986,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on MSM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.57.

In other news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $1,275,032.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $79.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.30. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $77.47 and a one year high of $96.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.03.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $848.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.81%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

