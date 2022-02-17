Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 184.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 47,682 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $12,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle International by 41.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 61.6% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.

NYSE:CCI opened at $164.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $209.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.24. The stock has a market cap of $71.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 220.23%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

