DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Bought by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 190.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,166 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $10,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the second quarter worth $37,981,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the third quarter worth $4,263,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 327.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,260,000 after acquiring an additional 298,187 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 20.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 49,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 250.5% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 35,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 25,707 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.86.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $45,875.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $79,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DVA stock opened at $120.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.75. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.38 and a 12-month high of $136.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. DaVita had a return on equity of 67.99% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

