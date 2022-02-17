Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Buys 292,899 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 1,041.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,899 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Liberty Global worth $9,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 616.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 18.1% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $28.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $23.19 and a 52-week high of $30.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.64 and a 200 day moving average of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

In other Liberty Global news, SVP Andrea Salvato sold 47,500 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $1,324,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 18,265 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $502,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,865 shares of company stock valued at $2,226,516 in the last three months. 9.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

