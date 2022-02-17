Whitebox Advisors LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI)

Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned about 1.18% of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XPDI. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.75 price objective on the stock.

XPDI stock opened at $9.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $14.98.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Company Profile

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

