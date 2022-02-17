Whitebox Advisors LLC Takes $1.49 Million Position in Endurance Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EDNCU)

Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Endurance Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EDNCU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endurance Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endurance Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endurance Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endurance Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endurance Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $995,000.
Shares of Endurance Acquisition stock opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.99. Endurance Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $10.85.
