Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $218.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.09 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 10.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share.
Shares of KAI opened at $209.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Kadant has a 1-year low of $129.55 and a 1-year high of $240.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.28.
In other Kadant news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $57,133.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $163,428.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,573 shares of company stock worth $563,579. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on KAI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.
Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.
