Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,490.88

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,490.88 ($20.17) and traded as high as GBX 1,556 ($21.06). Smiths Group shares last traded at GBX 1,556 ($21.06), with a volume of 687,506 shares trading hands.

SMIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,675 ($22.67) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Smiths Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,900 ($25.71) price objective for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($25.71) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($20.30) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($23.68) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,770.83 ($23.96).

The stock has a market cap of £5.99 billion and a PE ratio of 21.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,563.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,490.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.99, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

In other news, insider George Buckley acquired 791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,581 ($21.39) per share, for a total transaction of £12,505.71 ($16,922.48).

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

