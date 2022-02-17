Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.400-$12.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.640. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:MCO opened at $330.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $374.76. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $272.60 and a 52-week high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $61.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Moody’s will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

MCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Moody’s from $475.00 to $415.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Moody’s from $417.00 to $378.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Moody’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $419.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $404.27.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Moody’s by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $479,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 690.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Featured Stories

