Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) posted its earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 26.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share.

ASC stock opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.53. Ardmore Shipping has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 119.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 38,307 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,924 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,753 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ASC. UBS Group lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping to a “hold” rating and set a $4.10 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.