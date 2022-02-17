Zacks: Analysts Expect Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to Announce $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to post $0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings. Manhattan Associates reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $171.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MANH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 33.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 65.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 16,116 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 2,470.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 75,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,566,000 after acquiring an additional 72,640 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 24.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,778 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 175.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 19,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

MANH opened at $131.47 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.13. Manhattan Associates has a twelve month low of $110.11 and a twelve month high of $188.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.44 and a beta of 1.99.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

