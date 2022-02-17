Wagner Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,070 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 67.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 517 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Atlantic Securities raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.49.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,308,658.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 67,177 shares of company stock worth $9,173,208 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $123.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.21. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.36 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The company has a market cap of $218.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

