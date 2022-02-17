ESBC (ESBC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $57,449.00

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. In the last seven days, ESBC has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ESBC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0485 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges. ESBC has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and $57,449.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ESBC Profile

ESBC (CRYPTO:ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 31,123,570 coins and its circulating supply is 30,844,116 coins. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

