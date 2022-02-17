Wagner Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN) by 17.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GINN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,030,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,237,000 after acquiring an additional 170,117 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,899,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,867,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,486,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,057,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GINN opened at $55.11 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $51.54 and a 52 week high of $65.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.53.

