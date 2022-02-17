Analysts Set Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) PT at $116.50

Shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.50.

AKZOY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Akzo Nobel from €115.00 ($130.68) to €120.00 ($136.36) in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Akzo Nobel from €109.00 ($123.86) to €113.00 ($128.41) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Akzo Nobel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

OTCMKTS:AKZOY opened at $36.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07. Akzo Nobel has a 12-month low of $33.40 and a 12-month high of $44.14.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.49). Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Akzo Nobel will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

