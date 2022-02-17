$0.80 EPS Expected for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $1.68. Ionis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($2.44) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 132.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($0.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to $0.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IONS shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.55.

Shares of IONS opened at $33.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.62. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $58.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

