Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Engagesmart Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ESMT)

Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) – Analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Engagesmart in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial analyst T. Tillman anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ESMT. Raymond James boosted their price target on Engagesmart from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Engagesmart from $28.00 to $30.50 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Engagesmart from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Engagesmart from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Engagesmart from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.06.

Shares of NYSE:ESMT opened at $23.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.73. Engagesmart has a 1 year low of $18.41 and a 1 year high of $38.83.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESMT. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Engagesmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,310,953,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Engagesmart by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,773,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,899,000 after purchasing an additional 673,598 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Engagesmart by 329.4% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,825,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Engagesmart by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,492,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,999,000 after acquiring an additional 444,714 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Engagesmart in the third quarter worth approximately $43,808,000. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

