Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.110-$1.150 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
AHH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.08.
NYSE AHH opened at $14.47 on Thursday. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 52-week low of $12.08 and a 52-week high of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a current ratio of 7.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.16, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.41 and a 200-day moving average of $13.99.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 172.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 28,843 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 203.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 14,303 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 8,265 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the third quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.
Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.
