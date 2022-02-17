Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.110-$1.150 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AHH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.08.

NYSE AHH opened at $14.47 on Thursday. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 52-week low of $12.08 and a 52-week high of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a current ratio of 7.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.16, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.41 and a 200-day moving average of $13.99.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 8.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 172.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 28,843 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 203.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 14,303 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 8,265 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the third quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

