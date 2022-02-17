Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Receives $220.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $220.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Coupa Software from $280.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $325.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $337.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

COUP opened at $128.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.40 and a beta of 1.42. Coupa Software has a one year low of $115.55 and a one year high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. The company had revenue of $185.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total transaction of $418,817.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $170,192.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,473. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Coupa Software by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,175,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,405,007,000 after purchasing an additional 294,073 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 12.5% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,669,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,223,959,000 after purchasing an additional 517,724 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,044,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,118,000 after purchasing an additional 732,630 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,963,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,391,000 after purchasing an additional 565,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,499,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,980,000 after purchasing an additional 312,600 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

