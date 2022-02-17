Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday. They presently have a $47.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $74.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 21.26% from the company’s previous close.

BYND has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beyond Meat from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays raised shares of Beyond Meat from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

BYND opened at $59.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a current ratio of 15.52. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $53.10 and a 52 week high of $174.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -29.70 and a beta of 1.49.

In other news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $506,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat during the third quarter worth $37,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 33.6% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 571.4% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 59.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

