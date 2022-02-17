West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 326,300 shares, a drop of 31.6% from the January 15th total of 476,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.

WFRSF opened at $0.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average is $0.87. West African Resources has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $1.15.

West African Resources Company Profile

West African Resources Ltd. engages in exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Sanbrado Gold and Sartenga copper-gold-molybdenum projects. The company was founded by Richard Hyde on September 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

