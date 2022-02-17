Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.62% from the stock’s previous close.

AA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Alcoa from $58.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alcoa from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Alcoa from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.58.

AA stock opened at $77.84 on Tuesday. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $21.07 and a 52-week high of $77.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 2.39.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73. Alcoa had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alcoa news, VP Molly S. Beerman sold 12,500 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total value of $806,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $14,436,471.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 297,783 shares of company stock valued at $18,090,292.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 9,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,574,000. Bornite Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 300,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,874,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 343,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,454,000 after purchasing an additional 207,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 584,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,797,000 after purchasing an additional 13,532 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

