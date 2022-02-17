BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 42,900 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $5,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 32,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

BMRN opened at $92.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,158.63, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.48. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.59 and a 1 year high of $94.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.55.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.25.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $496,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $372,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,733 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

