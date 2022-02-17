Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) Shares Sold by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lessened its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,992 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter.

PTBD opened at $25.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.98. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.45 and a 12-month high of $27.89.

