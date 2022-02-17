Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO) Holdings Cut by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC decreased its stake in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO) by 36.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,043 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETHO. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 18,813 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. increased its stake in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 31,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ETHO opened at $58.48 on Thursday. Etho Climate Leadership US ETF has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $66.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.73.

