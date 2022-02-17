Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,890 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,731 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $5,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 36.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 95,221 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,238,000 after purchasing an additional 25,686 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 957.1% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 22,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 152.8% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 29,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,829,000 after buying an additional 18,006 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $1,965,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 50.5% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 3,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $537,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock opened at $74.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.94 and a beta of 0.92. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $63.25 and a 52 week high of $163.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.80.

STAAR Surgical Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

