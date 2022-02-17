Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 6,599 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,599 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,534,000 after purchasing an additional 943,083 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 24,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 161,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 1,526,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,016,000 after purchasing an additional 53,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter.

SPLG opened at $52.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.96. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $43.74 and a 52 week high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

