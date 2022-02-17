Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Decreases Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 730 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2,514.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on VEEV shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink raised Veeva Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.11.

VEEV opened at $229.36 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.49 and a 12 month high of $343.96. The stock has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $241.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.17.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. The firm had revenue of $476.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $3,095,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

