USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) issued its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 2.31%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share.
USA Compression Partners stock opened at $16.90 on Thursday. USA Compression Partners has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $17.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.41 and a beta of 2.09.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.43%. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is -477.27%.
USAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.
About USA Compression Partners
USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on USA Compression Partners (USAC)
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.