USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) issued its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 2.31%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

USA Compression Partners stock opened at $16.90 on Thursday. USA Compression Partners has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $17.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.41 and a beta of 2.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.43%. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is -477.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,616,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 281,247 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 395.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the period. 22.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

