Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.14.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 412,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $8,505,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 17,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $361,876.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter worth $108,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 723,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,745,000 after buying an additional 82,281 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 25.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,106,537 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $75,883,000 after buying an additional 1,038,126 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 130,501 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 88.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 121,990 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 57,267 shares in the last quarter. 50.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:F opened at $18.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $72.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.50. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

